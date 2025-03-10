Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Feels like spring today; Winter later this week!

Posted
and last updated

It's going to be a sunny & warm start to the week. I think that's a pretty good consolation prize considering we lost an hour of sleep with Daylight Saving Time!

Spring-like weather will stick around through the first half of the week, but a potentially significant winter storm will move in later this week. Precipitation will fill back in Wednesday night with valley rain & mountain snow becoming widespread on Thursday. A strong cold front will bring a big drop in temperatures Friday with snow falling down to the valley floors.

The storm could bring another 1-2 feet of snow to the mountains with 1-5 inches possible in the valleys by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 60s.

Monday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Near 40.
ST. GEORGE
Monday:  Sunny & warmer.  Highs:  Near 70.
Monday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Lower 40s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere