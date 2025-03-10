Feels like spring today; Winter later this week!

It's going to be a sunny & warm start to the week. I think that's a pretty good consolation prize considering we lost an hour of sleep with Daylight Saving Time!

Spring-like weather will stick around through the first half of the week, but a potentially significant winter storm will move in later this week. Precipitation will fill back in Wednesday night with valley rain & mountain snow becoming widespread on Thursday. A strong cold front will bring a big drop in temperatures Friday with snow falling down to the valley floors.

The storm could bring another 1-2 feet of snow to the mountains with 1-5 inches possible in the valleys by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 60s.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 70.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.

