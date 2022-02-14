Feels like spring today; Winter storm tomorrow

It's going to feel more like spring than winter today!

A southwesterly flow ahead of an approaching storm will help temperatures climb well above average. Enjoy the warm weather while you can! It's going to be cold and wet tomorrow.

The storm will split apart, so any precipitation will be very light. There might just be a few inches of snow in the Northern and Central Mountains. After a rain/snow mix in the morning, minor snow accumulations will be possible in the Northern and Western Valleys.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy & warm. Highs: Near 60.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain likely after 5 am. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 70.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.