Feels like spring today; Winter storms this weekend

Take advantage of the warm weather today, big changes are coming this weekend!

A series of storms will bring cold, wet weather from Friday into early next week. Wet weather will begin in the south tomorrow and then spread north by evening. At first, valleys will get rain but it will change over entirely to snow across most of the area by late Saturday and Sunday. Be prepared for the possibility of winter driving conditions!

It's going to get a lot colder. By early next week, temperatures will drop about 25 to 30 degrees lower than what we're expecting this afternoon!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Upper 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy: Lows: Lower 40s.

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain will be likely by evening. Highs: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

Friday: Rainy & cooler. Highs: Near 60.