It's going to feel like spring today! A cold front will move in tonight and cool temps back down close to normal for this time of year. Another warm-up is expected later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s.



Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

