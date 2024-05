Temps across much of the area will climb higher than so far this year. A cold front will bring a few showers & t-storms Wednesday. Temps drop near normal by Thursday, then warm up again this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & much warmer. Highs: Upper 80s.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 60s.