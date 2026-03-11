Feels like winter again, but not for long!

It's still sweater weather for some of you! Sunny, but cooler behind yesterday's cold front with temps near normal today.

With high pressure building, a nice warm up is expected over the next few days with temps climbing about 10-15 degrees above normal. Another dry cold front will bring cloudy, cooler weather this weekend along with a slight chance of showers.

A big warm-up is expected next week with records temps possible!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & cool. Highs: Low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

