Feels like winter again, but not for long!

Feels like winter again, but not for long!- Wednesday, March 11
It's still sweater weather for some of you! Sunny, but cooler behind yesterday's cold front with temps near normal today.

With high pressure building, a nice warm up is expected over the next few days with temps climbing about 10-15 degrees above normal. Another dry cold front will bring cloudy, cooler weather this weekend along with a slight chance of showers.

A big warm-up is expected next week with records temps possible!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & cool. Highs: Low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

