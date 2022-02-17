Feels like winter again; Warming up this weekend

Cold air moved in behind yesterday's storm, so the heavy coats will come in handy in the morning!

The storm is moving south of the area. High pressure will build in behind it through most of President's Day Weekend, keeping it dry and bringing warmer temperatures.

A stronger storm will move in Sunday night and bring the next round of snow. It'll likely be heavy in the mountains and could impact the valleys as well. It's going to get a lot colder as the storm moves through, a big reminder that winter is still in full swing!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Low 40s.

Thursday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.