Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Feels like winter this weekend!

Posted at 5:29 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 16:11:12-04

It's still fall, but you might need a winter coat! Sunny and cool today. A strong cold front will move through tomorrow and bring the coldest temps so far this season this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Morning frost. Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & colder. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 40s.

Sunday: Sunny with patchy frost in the morning. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Uppper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Gusty canyons winds Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs: Near 70.

Sunday: Sunny & cooler. Highs: Near 60.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere