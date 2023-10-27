Feels like winter this weekend!

It's still fall, but you might need a winter coat! Sunny and cool today. A strong cold front will move through tomorrow and bring the coldest temps so far this season this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Morning frost. Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & colder. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 40s.

Sunday: Sunny with patchy frost in the morning. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Uppper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Gusty canyons winds Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs: Near 70.

Sunday: Sunny & cooler. Highs: Near 60.