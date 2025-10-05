Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fewer showers, but still cool

Sunday Morning Weather Forecast
Posted

Good Sunday morning, Utah!

It’s a much calmer start to the day compared to the heavy rains we saw Saturday. On that note, Salt Lake City set new records for the day, month, and nearly an all-time record for the second-wettest day on record.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the all-time record for the most rain at Salt Lake City International Airport compared to Saturday. The airport picked up 2.47 inches of precipitation Saturday, compared to the wettest day on record, May 3, 1901, when 2.64 inches was recorded.

The airport picked up 2.47" of precipitation Saturday — just 0.17" shy of the all-time wettest day on May 3, 1901, when 2.64" was recorded. It was also the wettest October day ever, crushing the previous daily record of 0.74" set in 1882.

As for today’s forecast, a trailing wave of moisture will move through the northern half of the state, bringing a few scattered showers to far northern Utah.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the path of storm activity across the state. A sheet of white hangs over the northern and western parts of Utah, with pockets of green concentrated over the northern parts of the state such as Ogden.

Northwest flow will keep temperatures roughly 10 degrees below average for this time of year, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s up north and 60s to 70s across southern Utah. High pressure will build into the region as the storm exits Monday, allowing warmer and drier weather to settle in through midweek.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the predicted temperatures across the state. From top to bottom, left to right: Logan 55°, Ogden 55°, Elko 60°, Wendover 62°, Salt Lake City 61°, Evanston 49°, Park City 51°, Vernal 62°, Ely 59°, Delta 62°, Provo 61 °, Price 62°, Milford 65°, Richfield 63°, Moab 72°, Cedar City 65°, Bullfrog 74°, St. George 78°, Kanab 71°, Blanding 68°

