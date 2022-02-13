Finally... a storm

Another spring like day for your Sunday forecast. Sunny skies and temperatures 10 degrees above normal for Sunday and Monday.
Winds pick up Monday afternoon as a cold front sweeps in Tuesday morning. This could bring snow showers for your Tuesday commute.
Models showing that this storm is not a big snow producer, but it will drop close to an inch for the valleys and 3-6 inches for most mountain locations. The central mountains could pick up 5-10 inches.
Salt Lake City
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.
Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 40s.
St. George
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s
Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: mid 30s.
Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.