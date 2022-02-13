Finally... a storm

Another spring like day for your Sunday forecast. Sunny skies and temperatures 10 degrees above normal for Sunday and Monday.

Winds pick up Monday afternoon as a cold front sweeps in Tuesday morning. This could bring snow showers for your Tuesday commute.

Models showing that this storm is not a big snow producer, but it will drop close to an inch for the valleys and 3-6 inches for most mountain locations. The central mountains could pick up 5-10 inches.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 40s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: mid 30s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.