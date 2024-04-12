Watch Now
Finally a warm weekend!

Posted at 5:58 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 07:59:07-04

If you're ready for a warm weekend, you're in luck! High pressure will keep it sunny & mild into Saturday. It'll be cooler on Sunday, then a storm will bring even colder, wet weather early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer. South winds 5-10 mph. Highs: Upper 70s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & breezy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Highs: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. SW winds 5-10 mph. Highs: Mid 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday: Sunny & cooler. Highs: Near 70.

