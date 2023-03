It's drying out but getting colder behind a departing storm. High pressure building over Utah will keep it storm-free for a few days, but wet weather is expected again by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.