Finally some snow!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Cloudy & colder. Rain & snow mix early changes over to snow by midday. 1-3 inches on the valley floor. Afternoon temps: Mid 30s.

Thursday Night: Snow likely in the evening, then lighter snow showers

after midnight. Another 1 to 3 inches possible. Lows: Lower 20s.

Friday: Snow in the morning with another 1 to 3 inches possible, more if lake effect develops. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Rain likely. Highs: Near 50.

Thursday Night: Rain in the evening, gradually tapering off overnight. Lows: Lower 30s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.