Finally, the last day of winter!

The last day of winter is looking good, but feeling chilly! Temps will climb higher than yesterday, but with cold air in place behind the last storm, it'll still be well below average.

We're between storms today, so sunny for now but a couple weak storms will brush by on Thursday & Saturday. A light mix of rain & snow is expected in the valleys tomorrow with only a couple inches of snow in the mountains. A stronger system will move through on Saturday with valley rain and several inches of mountain snow above 5,500 feet.

Luckily, it'll dry out by early next week and get a lot warmer!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & cool. Highs: Mid 40s.



Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & mild. Highs: Near 60.



Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

