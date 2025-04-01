First day of April looks like winter!

A cold front ushered in winter-like weather across Utah! Rain & snow is most likely in the morning, then decreases this afternoon & evening. Weaker storms will keep it unsettled the next few days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers most likely before mid-afternoon. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 40s.

Tuesday Night: Snow tapering off in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy & getting colder overnight. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds. Cooler. Highs: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

