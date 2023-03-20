First day of spring; Widespread showers

Spring officially begins this afternoon, and it's going to be off to a wet start!

A series of strong storm systems will bring more valley rain and mountain snow this week. A colder storm will bring the best chance of accumulating snow in the valleys Friday night into Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Rain showers. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 50.

Monday Night: A chance of showers & isolated t-storms in the evening. A mix of rain & snow late in the evening with showers tapering off overnight. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight: Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Rain likely along with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 50s.

Monday Night: Rain most likely in the evening, then tapering off after midnight: Lows: Mid 40s.