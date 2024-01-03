First in a series of storms hits today!

A storm system will impact mainly central & southern Utah late today through Thursday. Another weak system will impact the north Friday. Stronger storms will bring snowy, cold weather this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning and widespread haze through the day. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a chance of rain & snow in the evening, then light snow late tonight with little or no accumulation. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain becomes likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs: Upper 40s.

Thursday Night: Cloudy & colder with rain showers. Lows: Lower 30s.