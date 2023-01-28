First the snow, then the cold

Lingering light snow showers will be in effect for Northern Utah on Saturday as a storm moves on. Another storm with an associated cold front hits on Sunday.

This next storm will bring snow across the state and some very chilly temps. Winter advisories, High Wind Watches, and Wind Chill Watches are now in effect with the next storm.

Valleys look to pick up 2-5 inches of snow and mountains 6-14 inches. Dangerously cold wind chill temps are expected both Monday and Tuesday morning.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow. Highs: Mid 30s.

Saturday Night: Snow after midnight. Lows: Mid 20s.

Sunday: Accumulating snow. Highs: Low 30s.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Saturday Night: Mostly Clear. Lows: Low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.