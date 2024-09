Summer-like weather is making an encore performance! High pressure building over the area will keep it sunny & warm this week. It'll likely stay dry for at least the next several days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 80s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

