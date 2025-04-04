Watch Now
First weekend of April: Sunny & warmer!

We're on the tail end of a wet weather pattern! Rain & snow showers will pop up again, mainly in the afternoon, but it'll dry out & warm up this weekend! A bigger warm-up is expected next week!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain & snow showers. Highs: Low 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. NE winds increasing to 15-25 mph near the canyons by late afternoon, gusts up to 45 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Near 40.
Saturday:  Sunny & warmer.  Highs:  Near 70.
Sunday:  Sunny & warmer.  Highs:  Mid 70s.
