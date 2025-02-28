First weekend of March will be a warm one!

Watch Now
March is coming in like a lamb this year! High pressure will keep it mild & dry. A weak storm will brush by Saturday, but a stronger storm will bring more rain & snow by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & warm, then mostly cloudy in the evening with rain becoming likely after midnight. Highs: Low 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Lower 40s.
Saturday:  Becoming sunny.  Highs:  Mid 70s.
Sunday:  Increasing clouds with rain likely after midnight.  Highs:  Upper 60s.
