First weekend of March will be a warm one!

March is coming in like a lamb this year! High pressure will keep it mild & dry. A weak storm will brush by Saturday, but a stronger storm will bring more rain & snow by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & warm, then mostly cloudy in the evening with rain becoming likely after midnight. Highs: Low 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

Saturday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with rain likely after midnight. Highs: Upper 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app