First weekend of March will be a warm one!

March is coming in like a lamb this year! High pressure will keep it mild & dry. A weak storm will brush by Saturday, but a stronger storm will bring more rain & snow by early next week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.
Friday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Lower 30s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy & warm, then mostly cloudy in the evening with rain becoming likely after midnight. Highs: Low 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.
Saturday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds with rain likely after midnight. Highs: Upper 60s.
