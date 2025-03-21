Watch Now
First weekend of spring!

The first weekend of spring will be off to a wet start! Valley rain & mountain snow will become likely tonight through Saturday afternoon. Drying out by Sunday with a big warming trend next week!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night:  Rain likely.  Lows:  Near 40.
Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then tapering off in the afternoon.  Highs:  Mid 50s.
Sunday:  Becoming sunny.  Highs:  Upper 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Low 70s.
Friday Night:  Mostly clear.   Lows:  Lower 40s.
Saturday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Low 70s.
Sunday:  Sunny & warmer.  Highs:  Mid 70s.
