The first weekend of spring will be off to a wet start! Valley rain & mountain snow will become likely tonight through Saturday afternoon. Drying out by Sunday with a big warming trend next week!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.



Friday Night: Rain likely. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then tapering off in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 70s.

Sunday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 70s.

