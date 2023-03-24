First weekend of spring looks like winter!

A strong cold front will usher in more snow with accumulations down to the valley floors. Gusty winds are also possible. Colder air will move in behind the front and linger through the weekend.

As far as snow goes, it has already begun in far Northern Utah and is expected to fill in along the rest of the Wasatch Front during the commute.

That means there could be heavy snow by mid to late morning.

Winds could also be gusty and cause blowing snow, which could impact travel, especially in the far north.

Snow is expected to continue off and on most of the day, overnight, and into Saturday morning with especially heavy snow in mountains.

Lake effect snow is possible overnight and into Saturday morning which could bring higher amounts. The areas that will see the best chance for that include bountiful to the east side of the Salt Lake Valley.

The snow tapers off by around noon Saturday but not for long as another Lake effect push is possible Sunday morning, mainly impacting Davis county.

You may want to toss out your ideas for warm temps because it'll be much colder behind the front this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Snowy & windy. NW winds 15-25 mph, possibly gusting near 40 mph in the morning. Temps: Mid 30s for much of the day.

Friday Night: Cold & snowy. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with most snow showers tapering off by around noon. Highs: Mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of morning snow showers. Highs: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of morning rain showers. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & colder. NW winds 15-25 mph. Lows: Near 30.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Lower 50s.

