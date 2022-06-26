Flash flood potential

Monsoon moisture will still have an impact for central and southern Utah. High risk for flash flooding today through areas prone to flooding. Be cautious if heading out to those popular hiking spots.

Northern Utah stays dry with temperatures on the rise. We're back into triple digits by Tuesday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and getting hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

St. George

Sunday: 20% of isolated t-storm. Highs: Near 100.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.