Flash Flood Warning in effect for Zion National Park, surrounding areas

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — One of the main roads inside Zion National Park in southern Utah is closed due to flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the park and surrounding areas Tuesday afternoon. Flooding was reported in different parts of the park, as well as Springdale.

Tuesday 6/29 There is a flash flood warning in effect for our area. Narrows and all canyons are closed in Zion until further notice. — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) June 29, 2021

SR-9, which leads to the southern entrance of Zion, is closed in both directions between Rockville and the park. The road will remain closed as emergency monitor the situation.

Zion National Park

The National Weather Service said heavy rain was falling in the eastern portions of the park, with estimates of up to .75 inches of rain as of 2:30 p.m.