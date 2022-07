A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for most of southern Utah until midnight. Deep monsoonal moisture will fuel more thunderstorms in the south on Wednesday.

In the north, conditions will remain hot and dry.

A chance of showers is possible Thursday and Friday in the eastern portion of the state, before retreating back to the south over the weekend.

Things will stay mostly dry across the north for the remainder of the week and weekend, with a better chance of storms next week.