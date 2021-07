Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Richfield flooding Britney Jolley

Richfield flooding Britney Jolley

View of a normally dry wash just south of Hatch in Garfield County. Kirsten Morrison

Significant flooding in downtown Milford and along SR21. National Weather Service

Significant flooding in downtown Milford and along SR21, National Weather Service

Hail from the porch Kris Pittman

Hail in Enoch (north of Cedar City) earlier today. Kris Pittman

Prev 1 / Ad Next