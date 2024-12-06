Fog & smog today; Relief this weekend

Even after morning fog thins out, valley inversions will keep it hazy across

northern and central Utah. A couple cold fronts will move through Sunday & Monday and bring better air quality.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming sunny after dense morning fog. Hazy all day long. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows: Upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny & hazy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain & snow. Decreasing haze. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

