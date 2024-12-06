Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Fog & smog today; Relief this weekend

Posted
and last updated

Even after morning fog thins out, valley inversions will keep it hazy across
northern and central Utah. A couple cold fronts will move through Sunday & Monday and bring better air quality.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming sunny after dense morning fog. Hazy all day long. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows: Upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny & hazy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain & snow. Decreasing haze. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere