Fog & smog today; Relief this weekend

Even after morning fog thins out, valley inversions will keep it hazy across
northern and central Utah. A couple cold fronts will move through Sunday & Monday and bring better air quality.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Becoming sunny after dense morning fog. Hazy all day long. Highs: Mid 40s.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows: Upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny & hazy. Highs: Mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain & snow. Decreasing haze. Highs: Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app