Forecast shows potential heat wave building across Utah

After a little dip in temperatures over the next couple of days, high pressure will build in for the rest of the week and allow temperatures to return to the 70s for northern Utah and 80s for the south.

This is just a teaser of what could come next week. Strong high pressure moves in next Monday and only looks to build over the week. This means we are looking at a heat wave, which will drive temperatures to possible record-breaking territory.

In addition, there will be a low-pressure well south of the region. This will set up what is called a blocking pattern. This means that the overall pattern does not move and high pressure will remain in place for several days.

Forecast models show potential 80 degrees temperatures for northern Utah and 90 degree readings for the south. This will greatly depreciate an already decrepit snowpack across the state and accelerate runoff.

