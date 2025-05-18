Watch Now
Freeze Warnings issued for multiple locations across Utah

Sean Moody
Winter conditions aren't set to leave Utah without a fight as Freeze Warnings have been issued and are set to go in effect for several locations across the state.

The National Weather Service is forecasting sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees for many areas, with all warnings going into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Freezing temperatures may impact crops and other sensitive vegetation, as well as damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Homeowners should protect "tender" plants and drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover above ground pipes.

Warnings will start at 9 p.m. for the following locations and will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Monday:

  • Eastern Box Elder County-Cache Valley (Brigham City, Logan, Snowville, and Smithfield)
  • Sevier Valley
  • Western Uinta Basin
  • Eastern/Western Millar County
  • Eastern/Western Juab County
  • Sanpete Valley
  • Southwest Utah
  • Including the following locations: Nephi, Roosevelt, Delta, Ephraim, Fillmore, Beaver, Milford, Duchesne, Manti, Cedar City, Scipio, Little Sahara, and Mt Pleasant

