Frigid temperatures; More snow on the way!

The next storm moving in today will bring the heaviest snow to the Southern Mountains, but accumulations are likely all across the higher elevations of Utah.

After a break Saturday, more snow is expected on Sunday.

In northern Utah, the massive storm has moved on but some frigid temperatures are lingering around.

In addition, you may see some flurries and light snow in northern Utah today, but it won't be anything too major.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy & breezy with a chance of light snow showers in the afternoon. & evening. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 30s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy & very cold. Lows: Low 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with rain & snow becoming likely. Little or no accumulation. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Low 40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow showers decreasing overnight. Lows: Near 30.