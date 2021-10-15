Frosty air settles into the Beehive State; Warming up by this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — It's COLD! The storm that brought rain and snow to northern Utah is pushing off to the NE Friday morning-- It's taking the rain and snow with it, but it's bringing frosty air Friday morning.

The next weather maker rolls in Monday bringing rain showers and cooler air to Northern Utah.

Even though it's a frosty start -- we rebound nicely this afternoon.

It'll be 10 degrees warmer in Salt Lake City compared to yesterday.

We're gearing up for a pretty, sunny, warmer weekend -- It will be great to spend some days outside after our wet, cool week.