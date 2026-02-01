Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Frosty start to February

Sunday Morning Weather Forecast
Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the overnight temperatures for the eastern half of the continental U.S. From top to bottom, left to right: Rapid City 27°, Minneapolis 19°, Burlington 7°, Omaha 18°, Chicago 10°, New York 16°, Boston 10°, Denver 35°, Saint Louis -6°, Washington 13°, Tulsa 21°, Nashville 19°, Raleigh 18°, Amarillo 24°, Atlanta 19°, Dallas 24°, El Paso 36°, New Orleans 29°, Orlando 27°, Miami 38°

It's one of those mornings that makes you double-check the map. Early today, Salt Lake City woke up in the upper 20s, cold by most standards but fairly typical for early February. Meanwhile, parts of central Florida were even colder. Orlando dipped into the mid to upper 20s, making it colder there at sunrise than it was along the Wasatch Front.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the overnight temperatures for the western half of the continental U.S. From top to bottom, left to right: Seattle 47°, Missoula 26°, Minneapolis 19°, Portland 48°, Boise 34°, Rapid City 27°, Salt Lake City 30°, Denver 35°, Omaha 18°, Chicago 10°, San Francisco 48°, Tulsa 21°, Saint Louis -6°, Las Vegas 46°, Amarillo 24°, Tulsa 21°, Los Angeles 62°, Phoenix 57°, El Paso 36°, Dallas 24°

Locally, dry and stable weather will remain in control through the coming week as high pressure builds over the region. A weak disturbance brushing past to the north on Monday and Tuesday will briefly flatten the ridge and bring cooler air aloft, helping prevent strong inversions from becoming fully established.

By midweek, high pressure becomes more centered over the Great Basin. That will allow warmer air aloft and lighter winds to take over, leading to increasing haze and reduced air quality in some valleys. High temperatures across much of Utah will climb to 10 to 15 degrees above normal, though inversion-prone valleys may stay cooler than surrounding higher elevations.

Looking ahead, there are early signs of change. Most forecast guidance points to a storm around February 9th or 10th. If that holds, it would bring the next chance for weather across Utah and southwest Wyoming, and potentially signal a more active weather pattern after a long dry stretch.

