GALLERY: Photos show lightning, rain across Utah
Lightning, thunder and rain blanketed Utah overnight and Utah's Weather Authority captured their view of the storm. Check out photos and videos from across Utah!
Photo from Eagle Mountain shows lighting and thick clouds. Jessica Richardson said the storm, "kept coming and coming for about 2 hours."Photo by: Jessica Richardson Isolated water dump near Cedar CityPhoto by: Shelly K. Lambing Lightning and storm clouds in Pleasant GrovePhoto by: Jason Robinson Lightning in LehiPhoto by: SHANNA CHRISTENSEN Lightning from TooelePhoto by: Kama Lucero Rainbow after the storm in MonticelloPhoto by: Kaylee Dalton Glow of lightning behind a treePhoto by: Terriekay Johnson Lightning strike in South Salt LakePhoto by: Mariah Sativa Sevey