Watch Now
Weather

GALLERY: Photos show lightning, rain across Utah

Lightning, thunder and rain blanketed Utah overnight and Utah's Weather Authority captured their view of the storm. Check out photos and videos from across Utah!

295759777_10158539040867624_6030194313809282299_n.jpg Photo from Eagle Mountain shows lighting and thick clouds. Jessica Richardson said the storm, "kept coming and coming for about 2 hours."Photo by: Jessica Richardson 296118088_10222157259504598_6017591987487508672_n.jpg Isolated water dump near Cedar CityPhoto by: Shelly K. Lambing 295816802_10229623040145107_393490233455103392_n.jpg Lightning and storm clouds in Pleasant GrovePhoto by: Jason Robinson 296837068_10158874126505208_5209322202288629854_n.jpg Lightning in LehiPhoto by: SHANNA CHRISTENSEN 295846139_10221868040234196_4270859192680171019_n.jpg Lightning from TooelePhoto by: Kama Lucero 296062720_6022571331090850_2657708296780989584_n.jpg Rainbow after the storm in MonticelloPhoto by: Kaylee Dalton 296447369_1505563693209536_3621357596708168291_n.jpg Glow of lightning behind a treePhoto by: Terriekay Johnson 296429683_4002990419926930_1987533058217102032_n.jpg Lightning strike in South Salt LakePhoto by: Mariah Sativa Sevey

GALLERY: Photos show lightning, rain across Utah

close-gallery
  • 295759777_10158539040867624_6030194313809282299_n.jpg
  • 296118088_10222157259504598_6017591987487508672_n.jpg
  • 295816802_10229623040145107_393490233455103392_n.jpg
  • 296837068_10158874126505208_5209322202288629854_n.jpg
  • 295846139_10221868040234196_4270859192680171019_n.jpg
  • 296062720_6022571331090850_2657708296780989584_n.jpg
  • 296447369_1505563693209536_3621357596708168291_n.jpg
  • 296429683_4002990419926930_1987533058217102032_n.jpg

Share

Photo from Eagle Mountain shows lighting and thick clouds. Jessica Richardson said the storm, "kept coming and coming for about 2 hours."Jessica Richardson
Isolated water dump near Cedar CityShelly K. Lambing
Lightning and storm clouds in Pleasant GroveJason Robinson
Lightning in LehiSHANNA CHRISTENSEN
Lightning from TooeleKama Lucero
Rainbow after the storm in MonticelloKaylee Dalton
Glow of lightning behind a treeTerriekay Johnson
Lightning strike in South Salt LakeMariah Sativa Sevey
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next