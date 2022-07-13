GALLERY: Wind, rain, clouds and a gorgeous rainbow seen across Utah

Share Facebook

"Wicked landed in SLC Out at the airport tonight with rainbow" Mike Christoff

Double Rainbow over West Valley this evening Jennifer Rolan Brennan

Mammatus clouds over Oquirrh Lake as the sun was setting. Jason Yeaman

Here are some more pictures of the rain water runoff after tonight's storm from West Jordan Christopher Anderson

T-storms rolled through Cedar City today…finally! Shelly K. Lambing

Beautiful (double) rainbow in South Jordan."I love a rainy night, it's such a beautiful sight" Bill Gerrard

The skies over Ogden Utah tonight... Kevin Moore

Sunset at Oaks Park, Uintah Mountains Sunday night. Adam Ray Hunt

