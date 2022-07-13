Watch Now
GALLERY: Wind, rain, clouds and a gorgeous rainbow seen across Utah

As rain and wind hit Utah Wednesday evening, FOX 13's Utah's Weather Authority sent in photos from all around the state. A gorgeous rainbow followed the storm in Northern Utah.

293805699_10159109957184335_4650492013188141630_n.jpg "Wicked landed in SLC Out at the airport tonight with rainbow"Photo by: Mike Christoff 293045780_10228329363081518_5033986587495572009_n.jpg Double Rainbow over West Valley this eveningPhoto by: Jennifer Rolan Brennan 293764590_10166592626490416_4010858684915383798_n.jpg Mammatus clouds over Oquirrh Lake as the sun was setting.Photo by: Jason Yeaman 293522880_10221394899124031_5990340836725956842_n.jpg Here are some more pictures of the rain water runoff after tonight's storm from West JordanPhoto by: Christopher Anderson 292258720_10222085766917328_3562908103786507243_n.jpg T-storms rolled through Cedar City today…finally!Photo by: Shelly K. Lambing 292720623_10227912286863402_5406936650875040152_n.jpg Beautiful (double) rainbow in South Jordan."I love a rainy night, it's such a beautiful sight"Photo by: Bill Gerrard 293256191_10224533709629191_7531143816023661735_n.jpg The skies over Ogden Utah tonight...Photo by: Kevin Moore 293464078_10224761284131475_9167367785179756636_n.jpg Sunset at Oaks Park, Uintah Mountains Sunday night.Photo by: Adam Ray Hunt

"Wicked landed in SLC Out at the airport tonight with rainbow"Mike Christoff
Double Rainbow over West Valley this eveningJennifer Rolan Brennan
Mammatus clouds over Oquirrh Lake as the sun was setting.Jason Yeaman
Here are some more pictures of the rain water runoff after tonight's storm from West JordanChristopher Anderson
T-storms rolled through Cedar City today…finally!Shelly K. Lambing
T-storms rolled through Cedar City today…finally!Shelly K. Lambing
Beautiful (double) rainbow in South Jordan."I love a rainy night, it's such a beautiful sight"Bill Gerrard
The skies over Ogden Utah tonight...Kevin Moore
Sunset at Oaks Park, Uintah Mountains Sunday night.Adam Ray Hunt
