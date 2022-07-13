GALLERY: Wind, rain, clouds and a gorgeous rainbow seen across Utah
As rain and wind hit Utah Wednesday evening, FOX 13's Utah's Weather Authority sent in photos from all around the state. A gorgeous rainbow followed the storm in Northern Utah.
"Wicked landed in SLC Out at the airport tonight with rainbow"Photo by: Mike Christoff Double Rainbow over West Valley this eveningPhoto by: Jennifer Rolan Brennan Mammatus clouds over Oquirrh Lake as the sun was setting.Photo by: Jason Yeaman Here are some more pictures of the rain water runoff after tonight's storm from West JordanPhoto by: Christopher Anderson T-storms rolled through Cedar City today…finally!Photo by: Shelly K. Lambing T-storms rolled through Cedar City today…finally!Photo by: Shelly K. Lambing Beautiful (double) rainbow in South Jordan."I love a rainy night, it's such a beautiful sight"Photo by: Bill Gerrard The skies over Ogden Utah tonight...Photo by: Kevin Moore Sunset at Oaks Park, Uintah Mountains Sunday night.Photo by: Adam Ray Hunt