Gearing up for a November storm!

Posted at 5:53 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 07:53:54-05

A weak disturbance might bring a few snow showers to the Northern Mountains this afternoon and evening. Light rain showers are also possible in the higher valleys and far Northern Utah. A stronger storm will bring valley rain and mountain snow across Northern & Central Utah Tuesday and Wednesday. Several inches of snow will be possible in the Northern Mountains.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
