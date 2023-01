A storm will move in later today, mainly impacting Central & Southern Utah. The next storm will drop in from the north on Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Cloudy & cold with a 50% chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 30s.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with decreasing snow showers. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Cloudy with a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Rain in the evening, then a rain/snow mix after midnight. Lows: Near 30.