High pressure will strengthen through the weekend and bring hottest weather so far this year! Temperatures will drop slightly next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 105.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.