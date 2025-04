Temps will climb each day through Friday. An approaching storm will bring increasing clouds & wind late this week. Light precipitation & cooler temps expected behind a cold front late Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 70.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

