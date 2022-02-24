Get ready for another round of snow!

Scattered light snow showers and very cold temperatures across Northern Utah have kept roads slick. Most snow showers will taper off after sunrise.

The next storm will cross Northern Utah and SW Wyoming later tonight. 2-4 inches are possible over the mountains north of I-80. Lake effect snow showers could bring 1-2 inches of snow to the Northern Wasatch Front. There could be an inch or so on the benches of Salt Lake County. Be prepared for another slick commute on Friday morning.

High pressure will bring warmer, dry weather this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Morning snow flurries. Mostly cloudy & cold. Highs: Near 30.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with snow flurries possible in the evening, then a better chance of snow after midnight. 1 inch on the benches. lighter amounts on valley floor. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 20s.