Get ready for more rain and snow!

One more quiet day before rain and snow moves back in! Clouds will increase today ahead of the first in a series of storms that will keep weather unsettled through early next week. Moisture streaming in from the southwest will keep it mild tomorrow, so as precipitation gets going, most of what we get in the valleys will be rain. Heavy mountain snow will begin early tomorrow with 1-2 feet possible by Christmas morning. That's great news if you're hitting the slopes but will make holiday travel difficult. Gusty winds could also bring blowing and drifting snow over the higher mountain passes. The storm will be enough to break up the inversion and bring better air quality by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Patchy morning fog. Becoming cloudy & hazy. Highs: Near 40.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.