Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Get ready for more rain & snow!

Posted at 5:57 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 08:00:18-05

After a slow start, more valley rain & mountain snow are expected today. They'll be most likely late afternoon & evening. An active weather pattern will continue through the rest of the work week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Rain will be most likely late afternoon into the evening. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of morning showers. Rain likely in the afternoon. SE winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night:  Rain.  Lows:  Near 40.

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere