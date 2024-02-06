Get ready for more rain & snow!

After a slow start, more valley rain & mountain snow are expected today. They'll be most likely late afternoon & evening. An active weather pattern will continue through the rest of the work week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Rain will be most likely late afternoon into the evening. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of morning showers. Rain likely in the afternoon. SE winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.



Tuesday Night: Rain. Lows: Near 40.