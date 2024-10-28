Get ready for the rain & snow!

Watch Now
Big changes! Gusty winds in SW Utah ahead of a strong cold front crossing Utah today & Tuesday. Showers possible this afternoon, but valley rain & mtn snow are likely tonight & tomorrow. Much colder!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs: Low 60s.

Monday Night:  Rain likely in the evening and overnight.  Much colder with a rain/snow mix possible by morning.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Monday:  Partly cloudy with a chance of morning showers, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.  SW winds 15-25 mph.  Highs:  Mid 70s.
Monday Night:  Mostly cloudy & cooler with rain likely after midnight.  Lows:  Upper 40s.
