Get ready for the rain & snow!

Big changes! Gusty winds in SW Utah ahead of a strong cold front crossing Utah today & Tuesday. Showers possible this afternoon, but valley rain & mtn snow are likely tonight & tomorrow. Much colder!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs: Low 60s.



Monday Night: Rain likely in the evening and overnight. Much colder with a rain/snow mix possible by morning. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of morning showers, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Mid 70s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy & cooler with rain likely after midnight. Lows: Upper 40s.

