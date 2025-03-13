Get ready...winter weather is back!

I think it's a good idea to keep the umbrellas AND the snow-scrapers handy!

It's going to be windy ahead of a late winter storm moving in later today. Even though it's going to be cooler than the last few days, south winds will keep temps near normal with snow levels starting out around 6,500 feet. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains.

Snow levels will drop to the valley floors behind front this evening, possibly during the PM commute. 1-4 inches of snow are possible in the valleys by Friday morning with up to several inches on the benches. If lake-effect develops early tomorrow, that could make for a slushy morning drive!

Snow tapers off tomorrow, but another storm could bring lighter snow on Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Rainy & cooler with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Rain changing to snow in the evening with a couple inches possible by morning. Higher amounts possible if lake-effect develops. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Rainy & cool. Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Rain mixing with snow after midnight. Lows: Lower 30s.

