Get the snow shovels ready!

A series of storms will impact Northern Utah and SW Wyoming through Thursday. The first one is brushing by today with accumulating snow most likely in the mountains, the far north, and across SW Wyoming. Strong winds will also create areas of blowing and drifting snow over mountain passes and across SW Wyoming, making travel difficult. 2 inches of snow are possible along the Northern Wasatch Front today, but valley snow will be much more likely on Wednesday. After a break on Friday, another system will move through the area late Friday and Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Cloudy & breezy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then a rain/snow mix in the afternoon. Little or no accumulation. Highs: Low 40s.

Tuesday Night: Snow likely. Lows: Lower 30s.

Wednesday: Rain & snow. 1 inch on valley floor, 1-3 inches on the benches. Higher amounts north of I-80. Highs: Low 40s

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.