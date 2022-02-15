Getting colder again; Chance of snow

It felt more like spring than winter across parts of Utah yesterday! Don't get used to it.

A weakening cold front will cross Northern and Central Utah today. Temperatures behind the front will be dropping back down closer to average for this time of year. Snow flurries are possible over the mountains and as far south as Ogden, but with no accumulation expected. South of the cold front, southerly winds will keep it mild across Southern Utah.

A colder weather system will move through tomorrow. Temperatures will drop about 10 to 15 degrees lower. 2-5 inches of snow will be possible in the northern mountains, but with very little if any accumulation in the valleys.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. NW winds 10-20 mph. Afternoon temps: Mid 40s.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy & colder with a chance of snow flurries after midnight. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. East winds 10-20 mph shifting to the SW in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing overnight. Lows: Upper 30s.