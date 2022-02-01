Getting colder; Lake effect snow possible!

The first day of February is going to be a cold one! Temperatures will drop even lower over the next few days, so make sure you're bundled up before you head out in the mornings.

The next weather system will cross Utah later tonight and tomorrow. It's still very dry, so the mountains will only get some light snow. The best chance of snow will actually be in Tooele and Skull valleys, where lake effect is possible later tonight and early Wednesday. If it does develop, an inch of snow is pretty likely on the valley floor, but there's a chance there could be 2-4 inches. Some locations could get even more if snow is persistent and stationary.

Gusty winds will also be possible near the canyons of Washington County tonight and early tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming sunny & getting colder. Highs: Low 30s.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows: Near 18.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. North winds 10-20 mph. Gusting near 45 mph near canyons. Lows: Mid 20s.