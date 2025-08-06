Getting hotter; Relief later this week!

Gusty SW winds will keep fire danger high. It's going to get hotter today with highs climbing near 100 along the Wasatch Front! A dry cold front will bring cooler temps by the end of the week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Sunny, hot, & breezy. SW winds 5-15 mph. Highs: Upper 90s.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Sunny & very hot. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 107.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.
