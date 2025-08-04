Getting hotter with high fire danger!

A Southwest flow will keep it hot & dry most of the week & create high fire danger. A dry cold front will bring lighter winds & slightly cooler temps to the north tomorrow. No change in the south.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy with patchy smoke in the afternoon. SW winds 10-15 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with patchy smoke in the evening. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy with patchy smoke. SW winds 10 to 20 mph by late afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 104.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with patchy smoke through the night. Lows: Lower 70s,

