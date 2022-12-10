Getting ready for another storm

Still keeping the state under a storm cycle with our next winter storm hitting on Sunday.

Ahead of the cold front, winds do increase and cloudy skies will persist. Temps will be sightly above average today.

Winds become stronger tomorrow morning as the front tracks in late morning through the afternoon.

A mixture of rain and snow is expected initially with a complete snow transition occurring late afternoon. A cold blast moves in by the middle of the week.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy Lows: Upper 30s.

Sunday: Rain & Snow. Highs: Near 40.

St. George

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Sunday: Afternoon rain. Highs: Near 50